U.S. Army Reserve 114th Birthday

The U.S. Army Reserve celebrates their 114th birthday on April 23, 2022. Defending the nation from foreign and domestic. These "Citizen Soldiers" have carried out missions through countless wars and humanitarian missions since 1908. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Collin S. MacKown)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 18:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836758
|VIRIN:
|220329-A-HJ987-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108884724
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
