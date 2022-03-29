U.S. Army Reserve 114th Birthday

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Reserve celebrates their 114th birthday on April 23, 2022. Defending the nation from foreign and domestic. These "Citizen Soldiers" have carried out missions through countless wars and humanitarian missions since 1908. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Collin S. MacKown)