Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Reserve 114th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Spc. Collin MacKown 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    The U.S. Army Reserve celebrates their 114th birthday on April 23, 2022. Defending the nation from foreign and domestic. These "Citizen Soldiers" have carried out missions through countless wars and humanitarian missions since 1908. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Collin S. MacKown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 18:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836758
    VIRIN: 220329-A-HJ987-001
    Filename: DOD_108884724
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve 114th Birthday, by SPC Collin MacKown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Reserve
    Reserve Birthday
    1908
    114 years

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT