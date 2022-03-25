U.S. Marines with Air Officer Department, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), call for fire utilizing close air support and field artillery, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, near Chocolate Mountain Gunnery Range, California, March 25, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 18:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836753
|VIRIN:
|220325-M-TH104-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108884688
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Officer Department Close Air Support and Field Artillery, by LCpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
