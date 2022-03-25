Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Officer Department Close Air Support and Field Artillery

    03.25.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines with Air Officer Department, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), call for fire utilizing close air support and field artillery, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, near Chocolate Mountain Gunnery Range, California, March 25, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 18:42
    Marine Aviation
    Marines
    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One
    F-35B Lightning II
    Air Officer Department
    WTI 2-22

