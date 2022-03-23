U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct an external lift and aerial refueling during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, near Chocolate Mountain Gunnery Range, California, March 23, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 17:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836751
|VIRIN:
|220323-M-TH104-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108884639
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|CHOCOLATE MOUNTAIN AERIAL GUNNERY RANGE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, WTI 2-22 External Lift and Aerial Refueling, by LCpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
