This year, the 3rd Wing and 673d Air Base Wing celebrated the promotion of seven new Chief Master Sergeants. In this video, we introduce our new CMSgts, what they've been through, what motivates them, and how they got to the highest enlisted rank.
|03.18.2022
|03.29.2022 17:41
|Interviews
|836742
|220318-F-SI716-0001
|DOD_108884588
|00:22:00
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|1
|1
This work, JBER Chief Induction Ceremony 2022, by SrA Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
