JBER Chief Induction Ceremony 2022

This year, the 3rd Wing and 673d Air Base Wing celebrated the promotion of seven new Chief Master Sergeants. In this video, we introduce our new CMSgts, what they've been through, what motivates them, and how they got to the highest enlisted rank.