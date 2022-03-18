Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER Chief Induction Ceremony 2022

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jordan Smith 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    This year, the 3rd Wing and 673d Air Base Wing celebrated the promotion of seven new Chief Master Sergeants. In this video, we introduce our new CMSgts, what they've been through, what motivates them, and how they got to the highest enlisted rank.

    This work, JBER Chief Induction Ceremony 2022, by SrA Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michael Riley
    Anthony Johnson
    3rd Wing
    Matthew Perry
    Chad Thompson
    673d ABW
    Chief Induction Ceremony
    Shawn Simien
    Jon Phillips
    Horace Abner Jr

