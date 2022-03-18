Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vietnam Veteran remembered by Fort Sill and family

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Green family came to Fort Sill to walk through the dining facility named after their loved one, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ivan I. Green.

    Green Hall was first dedicated on Fort Sill in 1983. The building has changed over the years, but his legacy is carried on. Green was a food service technician who was recognized for his dedication to feeding troops hot meals in Vietnam while many others were eating rations. He passed away in from a helicopter crash in Vietnam in 1969.

    Green's family added his photo to the Fort Sill Hall of Remembrance March 18 and reconnected to the Army family.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 15:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836706
    VIRIN: 220318-A-GO806-070
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108884292
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam Veteran remembered by Fort Sill and family, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    People

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Vietnam Veteran
    Vietnam
    Green Hall
    Hall of Remembrance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT