Vietnam Veteran remembered by Fort Sill and family

The Green family came to Fort Sill to walk through the dining facility named after their loved one, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ivan I. Green.



Green Hall was first dedicated on Fort Sill in 1983. The building has changed over the years, but his legacy is carried on. Green was a food service technician who was recognized for his dedication to feeding troops hot meals in Vietnam while many others were eating rations. He passed away in from a helicopter crash in Vietnam in 1969.



Green's family added his photo to the Fort Sill Hall of Remembrance March 18 and reconnected to the Army family.