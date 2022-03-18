The Green family came to Fort Sill to walk through the dining facility named after their loved one, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ivan I. Green.
Green Hall was first dedicated on Fort Sill in 1983. The building has changed over the years, but his legacy is carried on. Green was a food service technician who was recognized for his dedication to feeding troops hot meals in Vietnam while many others were eating rations. He passed away in from a helicopter crash in Vietnam in 1969.
Green's family added his photo to the Fort Sill Hall of Remembrance March 18 and reconnected to the Army family.
This work, Vietnam Veteran remembered by Fort Sill and family, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
