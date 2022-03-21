Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Squadrons of the 55th ECG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    This video demonstrates how the five squadrons of the 55th Electronic Combat Group work together to complete their missions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 15:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836701
    VIRIN: 220321-F-JH094-367
    Filename: DOD_108884198
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Squadrons of the 55th ECG, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Davis-Monthan
    55th ECG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT