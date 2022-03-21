The Squadrons of the 55th ECG

This video demonstrates how the five squadrons of the 55th Electronic Combat Group work together to complete their missions.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 15:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836701
|VIRIN:
|220321-F-JH094-367
|Filename:
|DOD_108884198
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
