In this episode we sit down with Tsgt Kyle Ingram and Tsgt Alex McGarvey from the 362nd TRS and discuss gamification, VR, and the way forward for technical training at Sheppard AFB.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 13:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|836683
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-RR907-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108884032
|Length:
|00:22:55
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Sheppard Show Ep. 4: Tech Training Transformation, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT