    The Sheppard Show Ep. 4: Tech Training Transformation

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode we sit down with Tsgt Kyle Ingram and Tsgt Alex McGarvey from the 362nd TRS and discuss gamification, VR, and the way forward for technical training at Sheppard AFB.

    Length: 00:22:55
    This work, The Sheppard Show Ep. 4: Tech Training Transformation, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VR
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Technical Training
    Gamification

