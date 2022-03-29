Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sheppard Show Ep. 1: Happy New Year

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Michelle Martin from the 82nd TRW Public Affairs office hosts the first episode of the Sheppard Show with special guest Brigadier General Lyle Drew, Installation Commander Sheppard AFB to discuss what events, challenges, and goals are ahead for Sheppard in the year 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 13:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 836680
    VIRIN: 220329-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108884018
    Length: 00:14:14
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Sheppard Show Ep. 1: Happy New Year, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Talk Show

    TAGS

    Plan
    Events
    Goals
    Sheppard Air Force Base

