The Sheppard Show Ep. 1: Happy New Year

Michelle Martin from the 82nd TRW Public Affairs office hosts the first episode of the Sheppard Show with special guest Brigadier General Lyle Drew, Installation Commander Sheppard AFB to discuss what events, challenges, and goals are ahead for Sheppard in the year 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 13:34
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|836680
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108884018
|Length:
|00:14:14
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
