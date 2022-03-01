Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walla Walla District Corps of Engineers completes environmental sustainability project

    WALLA WALLA, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Video by Audrey Gossett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    If you are U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District officials, then you include environmental sustainability elements into the headquarters building’s updated landscaping plan.

    In March 2017, the Assistant Secretary of Defense sent a memo to all Department of Defense facilities, directing them to reduce domestic water use for landscape maintenance.

    Samantha Handcox, who was named project manager for the construction effort that began in June said, “The new landscaping will utilize plants and trees that require less maintenance and water in order to meet the requirements of the memo while balancing the park-like aesthetics of our community.”

    The modifications featured cost efficiencies, safety updates and a more aesthetically pleasing environment for people.



    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 13:52
    Location: WALLA WALLA, WA, US 

    safety
    landscaping
    environmental impact
    Environmental sustainability
    landscape architecture

