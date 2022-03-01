Walla Walla District Corps of Engineers completes environmental sustainability project

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



If you are U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District officials, then you include environmental sustainability elements into the headquarters building’s updated landscaping plan.



In March 2017, the Assistant Secretary of Defense sent a memo to all Department of Defense facilities, directing them to reduce domestic water use for landscape maintenance.



Samantha Handcox, who was named project manager for the construction effort that began in June said, “The new landscaping will utilize plants and trees that require less maintenance and water in order to meet the requirements of the memo while balancing the park-like aesthetics of our community.”



The modifications featured cost efficiencies, safety updates and a more aesthetically pleasing environment for people.







