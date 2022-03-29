Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senate Committee Discusses Defense Health Program

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The U.S. Senate Committee for Appropriations subcommittee on defense speaks with DoD officials on the Defense Health Program. Witnesses include Dr. David J. Smith, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for health affairs; Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Pace, Defense Health Agency director; Army Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, surgeon general of the Army; Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert I. Miller, surgeon general of the Air Force; and Navy Rear Adm. Bruce L. Gillingham, surgeon general of the Navy.



    VOD CATEGORY: Briefing

    TAGS: DGOV, DEFENSE ON DEMAND, #DGOVLIVE

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 12:31
    Category: Briefings
    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

