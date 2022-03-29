Senate Committee Discusses Defense Health Program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Senate Committee for Appropriations subcommittee on defense speaks with DoD officials on the Defense Health Program. Witnesses include Dr. David J. Smith, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for health affairs; Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Pace, Defense Health Agency director; Army Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, surgeon general of the Army; Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert I. Miller, surgeon general of the Air Force; and Navy Rear Adm. Bruce L. Gillingham, surgeon general of the Navy.







