Top Military Officials Lay Wreath to Honor Vietnam Veterans

Vice Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Adm. Christopher W. Grady will lead Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael M. Gildray, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr, Chief of the National Guard Bureau Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Karl L. Schultz, and Mrs. Fern Sumpter Winbush, principal deputy director, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, to lay a wreath with Gold Star families at the Vietnam War Memorial in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.