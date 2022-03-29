Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Top Military Officials Lay Wreath to Honor Vietnam Veterans

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Adm. Christopher W. Grady will lead Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael M. Gildray, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr, Chief of the National Guard Bureau Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Karl L. Schultz, and Mrs. Fern Sumpter Winbush, principal deputy director, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, to lay a wreath with Gold Star families at the Vietnam War Memorial in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 11:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 836647
    Filename: DOD_108883648
    Length: 00:16:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Military Officials Lay Wreath to Honor Vietnam Veterans , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT