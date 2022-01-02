Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Private Public Partnership (P3O)

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Mrs. Grady explains what P3O offers to those transitioning from Soldier to civilian.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 11:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836646
    VIRIN: 220201-A-SZ193-092
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108883631
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Careers
    USARC
    Transition
    Private Public Partnership
    P3O

