U.S. Marine Corps Ospreys practice landing on the HMS Prince of Wales

U.S. Marines practice landing MV-22B Ospreys on the HMS Prince of Wales near the coast of Norway during Exercise Cold Response 2022, March 26, 2022. The Marines are assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Adam Henke)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 11:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836641
|VIRIN:
|220326-M-QL352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108883595
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|BODO, 18, NO
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
