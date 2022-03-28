Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130th AW Update: DPH Mental Health Minute, Your Upstairs & Downstairs Brain

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    130th Airlift Wing, Director of Psychological Health, Melinda Himstedt, tells us about Upstairs & Downstairs brain and how they relate to our resilience.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 09:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 836635
    VIRIN: 220328-Z-QM802-001
    Filename: DOD_108883430
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    This work, 130th AW Update: DPH Mental Health Minute, Your Upstairs & Downstairs Brain, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WVNG
    130th AW
    130th AW Update
    DPH Mental Health Minute

