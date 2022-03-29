March 29th is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Mountain Ranger Battalion observes Vietnam War Veterans Day and honors all who served and their Families. (U.S. Army video produced by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 03:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836610
|VIRIN:
|220329-A-XQ901-817
|Filename:
|DOD_108883168
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vietnam War Veterans Day 2022, by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT