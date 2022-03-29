Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam War Veterans Day 2022

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black 

    Mountain Ranger Battalion

    March 29th is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Mountain Ranger Battalion observes Vietnam War Veterans Day and honors all who served and their Families. (U.S. Army video produced by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 03:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836610
    VIRIN: 220329-A-XQ901-817
    Filename: DOD_108883168
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Vietnam War Veterans Day 2022, by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vietnam Veterans
    US Army
    Army ROTC

