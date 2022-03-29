Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD News in 2: March 29, 2022

    JAPAN

    03.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    ﻿On this DoD News in 2: U.S. Navy Admiral, John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific command, visited U.S. Marines participating in the 11th annual rotation of Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, U.S. Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Miguel Keith conducted flight operations ahead of Exercise Balikatan 2022, and U.S. Air Force personnel from Kadena Air Base and F-15C Eagles from the 44th Fighter Squadron trained with the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force during an Aviation Training Relocation event.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 02:56
    Location: JP

    japan
    Kadena air base
    44th fighter squadron
    balakitan
    usindopacom
    Admiral John Aquilino

