On this DoD News in 2: U.S. Navy Admiral, John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific command, visited U.S. Marines participating in the 11th annual rotation of Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, U.S. Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Miguel Keith conducted flight operations ahead of Exercise Balikatan 2022, and U.S. Air Force personnel from Kadena Air Base and F-15C Eagles from the 44th Fighter Squadron trained with the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force during an Aviation Training Relocation event.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 02:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836597
|VIRIN:
|220329-N-UC197-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108883151
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DoD News in 2: March 29, 2022, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
