Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers Arrive at Spangdahlem

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Garudas” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134 lands at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 28, 2022. The EA-18 joins the forward deployed aircraft that are currently at Spangdahlem to include U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft from Hill Air Force Base, Utah and U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 02:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836594
    VIRIN: 220328-F-VD885-512
    Filename: DOD_108883132
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers Arrive at Spangdahlem, by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    NAVY
    EUCOM
    NATO Strong
    52FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT