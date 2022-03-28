U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers Arrive at Spangdahlem

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Garudas” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134 lands at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 28, 2022. The EA-18 joins the forward deployed aircraft that are currently at Spangdahlem to include U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft from Hill Air Force Base, Utah and U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 02:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836594
|VIRIN:
|220328-F-VD885-512
|Filename:
|DOD_108883132
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
