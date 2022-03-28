U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers Arrive at Spangdahlem

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/836594" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Garudas” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134 lands at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 28, 2022. The EA-18 joins the forward deployed aircraft that are currently at Spangdahlem to include U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft from Hill Air Force Base, Utah and U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)