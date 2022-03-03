Man’s Best Friend (clean)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt Mason Bergeron tells the story of how he rescued two puppies in 2019 and brought one of them back to Okinawa, March 3rd, 2022, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. After finding the two pups abandoned in a field, he took them both to a dog rescue center and started a volunteer outreach program for active-duty Airmen stationed at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)



Font ID: U.S. Air Force Master Sgt Mason Bergeron / 18th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment - 00:03