Man’s Best Friend (clean)

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt Mason Bergeron tells the story of how he rescued two puppies in 2019 and brought one of them back to Okinawa, March 3rd, 2022, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. After finding the two pups abandoned in a field, he took them both to a dog rescue center and started a volunteer outreach program for active-duty Airmen stationed at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)
|03.03.2022
|03.29.2022 03:24
|Video Productions
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
