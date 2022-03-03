Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Man's Best Friend (For the Full Story)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt Mason Bergeron tells the story of how he rescued two puppies in 2019 and brought one of them back to Okinawa, March 3rd, 2022, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. After finding the two pups abandoned in a field, he took them both to a dog rescue center and started a volunteer outreach program for active-duty Airmen stationed at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 03:23
    Video ID: 836418
    VIRIN: 220303-N-DG088-714
    Filename: DOD_108882936
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Volunteer
    Okinawa
    Kunsan
    Dog Rescue
    Dogland Outreach

