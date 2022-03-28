Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of The Air Force FY23 Budget Overview

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lance Valencia 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    The $194 billion combined budget proposal unveiled recently for the Air Force and Space Force carries a significant boost in spending that senior leaders say is essential to modernizing the services to better confront China and an array of national security threats worldwide.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 23:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: DC, US

    Budget
    Air Force
    Space Force
    FY23

