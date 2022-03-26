Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sights n' Sounds: Ueno Park

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Azaria Loyd 

    AFN Tokyo

    See and listen to sights and sounds around Ueno Park located in Tokyo. This free cherry blossom viewing sight is home to more than 1,000 cherry blossom trees.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 21:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836340
    VIRIN: 220326-F-HS026-1001
    Filename: DOD_108882664
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sights n' Sounds: Ueno Park, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN

    Japan

    DMA

    Defense Media Activity (DMA)

    AFN Tokyo

    Japan
    Ueno Park

