See and listen to sights and sounds around Ueno Park located in Tokyo. This free cherry blossom viewing sight is home to more than 1,000 cherry blossom trees.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 21:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836340
|VIRIN:
|220326-F-HS026-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108882664
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sights n' Sounds: Ueno Park, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFN
Japan
DMA
Defense Media Activity (DMA)
AFN Tokyo
