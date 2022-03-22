Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Aloha Minute

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chandler Stacy 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    The Aloha Minute is a monthly video highlighting events that have recently occurred aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 28, 2022. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout the several bases that make up MCBH. Music track, "A Walk" courtesy of Mystery Mammal. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 21:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 836339
    VIRIN: 220328-M-I0954-1001
    Filename: DOD_108882648
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Aloha Minute, by LCpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Kaneohe
    MCBH
    Hawaii Marines

