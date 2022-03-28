Missile Agency Officials Brief on FY23 DOD Budget Request

Navy Vice Adm. Jon A. Hill, director, Missile Defense Agency, and Dee Dee Martinez, comptroller, Missile Defense Agency, conduct a briefing on the sections of the fiscal year 2023 DOD budget concerning the agency.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 18:52
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|836325
|Filename:
|DOD_108882448
|Length:
|00:40:49
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
