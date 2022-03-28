On this episode, Col Joseph Kramer, the commander of the 7th Bomb Wing, thanks Dr. George and her team for the content she shares and teaches about becoming a better version of yourself.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 18:13
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|836321
|VIRIN:
|220328-F-LK778-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108882397
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Leadership Snacks; Wing Commander comments, by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT