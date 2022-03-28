Navy Officials Brief FY23 DOD Budget Request

Meredith Berger, performing the duties of under secretary of the Navy, and Navy Rear Adm. John Gumbleton, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for budget, conduct a briefing on the sections of the fiscal year 2023 DOD budget request concerning the Navy.
|03.28.2022
|03.28.2022 17:11
|Briefings
|836311
|DOD_108882273
|00:39:59
|DC, US
|1
|1
