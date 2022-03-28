Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 UH-60 Black Hawk fire training, prescribed burn work at Fort McCoy, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of Madison, Wis., carries a giant water bucket to a douse a fire March 28, 2022, on South Post as part of fire-suppression training at Fort McCoy, Wis. Personnel with the Fort McCoy Fire Department, the Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and aircrew and Black Hawk helicopters with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of Madison, Wis., participated in the fire training during a prescribed burn. (US. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836295
    VIRIN: 220328-A-OK556-791
    Filename: DOD_108882137
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: MADISON, WI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 2022 UH-60 Black Hawk fire training, prescribed burn work at Fort McCoy, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    helicopter training
    Fort McCoy
    fire suppression training

