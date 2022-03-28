Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Always Ready' | Texas-based Reserve Marines Return Home from Indo-Pacific Fighter Squadron Deployment

    JAPAN

    03.28.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jonathan Gonzalez 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 and Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 41, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, completed a six month deployment to the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to promote regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Texas-based Marines’ successful rotation to the Indo-Pacific region is a testament to, not only the United States’ commitment to keeping the area free and open for international trade and commerce, but also a proven demonstration of the MARFORRES relevancy, readiness, and responsiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 16:37
    Category: Video Productions
    'If Anything were to Happen, We were Ready' says Texas-based Reserve Marines Returning Home from Indo-Pacific Fighter Squadron Deployment

    Japan
    F-18
    MARFORRES
    4th MAW
    VMFA-112
    MALS-41

