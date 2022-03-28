'Always Ready' | Texas-based Reserve Marines Return Home from Indo-Pacific Fighter Squadron Deployment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 and Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 41, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, completed a six month deployment to the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to promote regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Texas-based Marines’ successful rotation to the Indo-Pacific region is a testament to, not only the United States’ commitment to keeping the area free and open for international trade and commerce, but also a proven demonstration of the MARFORRES relevancy, readiness, and responsiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)