'Always Ready' | Texas-based Reserve Marines Return Home from Indo-Pacific Fighter Squadron Deployment

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 and Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 41, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, completed a six month deployment to the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to promote regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Texas-based Marines’ successful rotation to the Indo-Pacific region is a testament to, not only the United States’ commitment to keeping the area free and open for international trade and commerce, but also a proven demonstration of the MARFORRES relevancy, readiness, and responsiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 16:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836293
|VIRIN:
|220328-M-MW005-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108882107
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|JP
|Hometown:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
'If Anything were to Happen, We were Ready' says Texas-based Reserve Marines Returning Home from Indo-Pacific Fighter Squadron Deployment
