    Field Craft Hostile prepares Airmen for deployment

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell 

    Combat Camera Operations Course

    U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in Field Craft Hostile on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 13, 2022. FCH is a pre-deployment course directed by the 421st Combat Training Squadron, that teaches basic combat skills to over 5,000 U.S. Air Force, Joint and NATO personnel annually. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 15:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836290
    VIRIN: 220313-F-BY642-9001
    Filename: DOD_108881947
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field Craft Hostile prepares Airmen for deployment, by TSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M-4
    1CTCS
    weapons
    deployment
    Field Craft Hostile
    FCH

