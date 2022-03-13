Field Craft Hostile prepares Airmen for deployment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in Field Craft Hostile on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 13, 2022. FCH is a pre-deployment course directed by the 421st Combat Training Squadron, that teaches basic combat skills to over 5,000 U.S. Air Force, Joint and NATO personnel annually. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)