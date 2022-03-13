U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in Field Craft Hostile on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 13, 2022. FCH is a pre-deployment course directed by the 421st Combat Training Squadron, that teaches basic combat skills to over 5,000 U.S. Air Force, Joint and NATO personnel annually. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 15:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836290
|VIRIN:
|220313-F-BY642-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108881947
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Field Craft Hostile prepares Airmen for deployment, by TSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
