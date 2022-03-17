This March 29 is the fifth anniversary of Congressional recognition of National Vietnam Veterans Day. We call upon all of us at Redstone Arsenal as well as the greater Tennessee Valley community to just take a moment and reflect on the contributions of our Vietnam Veterans and their families.
(U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)
This work, National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2022, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS
