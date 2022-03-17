Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Video by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    This March 29 is the fifth anniversary of Congressional recognition of National Vietnam Veterans Day. We call upon all of us at Redstone Arsenal as well as the greater Tennessee Valley community to just take a moment and reflect on the contributions of our Vietnam Veterans and their families.

    (U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 14:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 836283
    VIRIN: 220317-A-NF979-698
    Filename: DOD_108881879
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2022, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Redstone Arsenal
    Vietnam War
    Vietnam Veteran
    Vietnam
    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    National Vietnam War Veterans Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT