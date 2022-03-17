National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This March 29 is the fifth anniversary of Congressional recognition of National Vietnam Veterans Day. We call upon all of us at Redstone Arsenal as well as the greater Tennessee Valley community to just take a moment and reflect on the contributions of our Vietnam Veterans and their families.



(U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)