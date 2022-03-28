Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    84th Training Command Supports the 135th ESC MOBEX

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Video by Capt. Christina Winters 

    84th Training Command

    Brig. Gen. Edward Merrigan, the deputy commanding general for the 84th Training Command, directs the coordinated efforts between the Mobilization Force Generation Installation at Fort Knox, Ky., the 4th Cav. Reg. and the 645th Regional Support Group (RSG) in support of the 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX). Part of this exercise is to validate unit deployment readiness measures through weapons qualifications to include Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction (PMI), High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) Egress Assistance Trainer (HEAT), and individual and crew-served weapons qualifications.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 13:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836277
    VIRIN: 220319-A-UC014-1001
    PIN: 836277
    Filename: DOD_108881822
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    This work, 84th Training Command Supports the 135th ESC MOBEX, by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Knox

    Deployment training

    TAGS

    #84thtrainingcommand #ArmyReserve #EST #marksmanship #weaponsqualification #readiness #mobilization

