84th Training Command Supports the 135th ESC MOBEX

Brig. Gen. Edward Merrigan, the deputy commanding general for the 84th Training Command, directs the coordinated efforts between the Mobilization Force Generation Installation at Fort Knox, Ky., the 4th Cav. Reg. and the 645th Regional Support Group (RSG) in support of the 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX). Part of this exercise is to validate unit deployment readiness measures through weapons qualifications to include Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction (PMI), High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) Egress Assistance Trainer (HEAT), and individual and crew-served weapons qualifications.