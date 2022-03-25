Air Force Assistance Fund Video

Col. Ernesto DiVittorio, 366th Fighter Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell, 366th Fighter Wing Command Chief, delivers a message about the Air Force Assistance Fund on March 25, 2022 on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Id. The Air Force Assistance Fund is an annual effort to raise funds for the charities that provide support to our Air Force families in need to active duty, retirees, reservists, guard and our dependents, including surviving spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 14:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836275
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-DU754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108881797
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
