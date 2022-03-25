Air Force Assistance Fund Video

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Airman Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ernesto DiVittorio, 366th Fighter Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell, 366th Fighter Wing Command Chief, delivers a message about the Air Force Assistance Fund on March 25, 2022 on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Id. The Air Force Assistance Fund is an annual effort to raise funds for the charities that provide support to our Air Force families in need to active duty, retirees, reservists, guard and our dependents, including surviving spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 

    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    366th Fighter Wing
    Air Force Assistance Fund

