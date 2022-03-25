Air Force Assistance Fund Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/836275" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Ernesto DiVittorio, 366th Fighter Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell, 366th Fighter Wing Command Chief, delivers a message about the Air Force Assistance Fund on March 25, 2022 on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Id. The Air Force Assistance Fund is an annual effort to raise funds for the charities that provide support to our Air Force families in need to active duty, retirees, reservists, guard and our dependents, including surviving spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)