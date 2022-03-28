Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gunston Hall departs for deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 28, 2022) - The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) gets underway from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Ft. Story, March 28. Gunston Hall, attached to the Kearsarge Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG), departed for a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836268
    VIRIN: 220328-N-XI307-1001
    Filename: DOD_108881642
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunston Hall departs for deployment, by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Second Fleet
    C2F
    Ready to Fight
    XI307

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT