Gunston Hall departs for deployment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 28, 2022) - The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) gets underway from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Ft. Story, March 28. Gunston Hall, attached to the Kearsarge Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG), departed for a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 12:46
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|VA, US
