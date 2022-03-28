Gathering of Eagles 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air University students participating in the Air Command and Staff College Gathering of Eagles elective course talk about their interactions with selected Eagles. The Gathering of Eagles program is an annual aviation event that traces its origin back to 1980, when retired Brig. Gen. Paul Tibbets was invited to visit the Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base to share some of his experiences with the students. General Tibbetts' visit became the genesis for Gathering of Eagles. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)