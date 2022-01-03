Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crossing the Threshold Teaser

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Maria Elena Casneiro 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Master Sgt. Jennifer Davidson is the first and only AGR Soldier to hold a position on the U.S. Parachute Team. Davidson spent 14 years in the Golden Knights, serving on the Women's 4way, 8way, and Demonstration teams. She continues to serve and make history for future female Reserve Soldiers looking to join the team.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 13:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Golden Knights
    Female Soldiers
    Parachute team
    Women History Month
    U.S. Parachute Team

