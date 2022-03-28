Gary Sinise joins with the Department of Defense, The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration and the Nation to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families on National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 10:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|836250
|VIRIN:
|220328-O-ML811-657
|Filename:
|DOD_108881398
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Gary Sinise On National Vietnam War Veterans Day, by Joseph Davila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
