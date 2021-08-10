Battalion Run

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Mark A. Olsen, 5th Brigade Army ROTC Commander, and Command Sgt. Major Jose M. Salas, the senior enlisted advisor for the brigade, had a few words of wisdom to pass along to our cadets following an esprit de corps run across the UCCS campus. Cadets displayed esprit de corps, calling cadence as guidon bearers carried their company colors. (U.S. Army video produced by Daphney Black)