Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battalion Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black 

    Mountain Ranger Battalion

    Col. Mark A. Olsen, 5th Brigade Army ROTC Commander, and Command Sgt. Major Jose M. Salas, the senior enlisted advisor for the brigade, had a few words of wisdom to pass along to our cadets following an esprit de corps run across the UCCS campus. Cadets displayed esprit de corps, calling cadence as guidon bearers carried their company colors. (U.S. Army video produced by Daphney Black)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836249
    VIRIN: 211008-A-XQ901-001
    Filename: DOD_108881396
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battalion Run, by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MRB
    US Army
    Army ROTC
    UCCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT