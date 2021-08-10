Battalion Run

Col. Mark A. Olsen, 5th Brigade Army ROTC Commander, and Command Sgt. Major Jose M. Salas, the senior enlisted advisor for the brigade, had a few words of wisdom to pass along to our cadets following an esprit de corps run across the UCCS campus. Cadets displayed esprit de corps, calling cadence as guidon bearers carried their company colors. (U.S. Army video produced by Daphney Black)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 10:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836249
|VIRIN:
|211008-A-XQ901-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108881396
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
