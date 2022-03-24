New Jersey National Guard Women's History Month Observance

The New Jersey National Guard held a Women's History Month Observance on March 24, 2022 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The event featured a panel of Soldiers and Airmen who recently participated in an International Women's Day event with New Jersey's state partners in Albania.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 13:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836245
|VIRIN:
|220324-Z-NI803-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108881350
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
