    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    The New Jersey National Guard held a Women's History Month Observance on March 24, 2022 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The event featured a panel of Soldiers and Airmen who recently participated in an International Women's Day event with New Jersey's state partners in Albania.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 13:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836245
    VIRIN: 220324-Z-NI803-1001
    Filename: DOD_108881350
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey National Guard Women's History Month Observance, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Women's History
    New Jersey National Guard
    NJNG

