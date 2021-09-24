Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company Best Squad Competition

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black 

    Mountain Ranger Battalion

    It's not how you start; it's how you finish. Two Platoons from Bravo Company, Mountain Ranger Battalion, competed with one another, looking to earn the title of best platoon in the company. The competition was very close as everyone gave their best efforts. (U.S. Army Video produced by Staff Sergeant Daphney Black)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 10:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836242
    VIRIN: 210924-A-XQ901-001
    Filename: DOD_108881280
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Bravo Company Best Squad Competition, by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

