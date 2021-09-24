Bravo Company Best Squad Competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It's not how you start; it's how you finish. Two Platoons from Bravo Company, Mountain Ranger Battalion, competed with one another, looking to earn the title of best platoon in the company. The competition was very close as everyone gave their best efforts. (U.S. Army Video produced by Staff Sergeant Daphney Black)