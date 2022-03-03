Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CRW Airmen build load plans, prep and load cargo for transport.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Squadron, 321st CRS and 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron integrated with Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division and Arrival Departure Airfield Control Group to process cargo, equipment and personnel for a rapid deployment.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 10:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836235
    VIRIN: 220303-F-BZ180-616
    Filename: DOD_108881207
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, CRW Airmen build load plans, prep and load cargo for transport., by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    EAGLE
    Infantry Division
    Ukraine
    CRW
    AMLO
    EuropeanSupport22

