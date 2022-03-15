Soldiers from Bravo Company 2-227th General Support Aviation Brigade participate in Aerial Gunnery at Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 15, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 10:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836233
|VIRIN:
|220304-A-DG300-823
|Filename:
|DOD_108881177
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Chinook Gunnery, by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
