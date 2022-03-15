Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chinook Gunnery

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers from Bravo Company 2-227th General Support Aviation Brigade participate in Aerial Gunnery at Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 15, 2022.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 10:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    This work, Chinook Gunnery, by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gunnery
    Air Cav
    1ACB
    Atlantic Resolve

