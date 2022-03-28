Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Soldiers Train on M4 carbine rifle and M17 pistol at Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    B-roll of Norwegian Heimevernet Youth and Rapid Reaction Force Norwegian Exchange participants training at Camp Ripley.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 07:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836229
    VIRIN: 220328-Z-DY230-1001
    Filename: DOD_108881046
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Norwegian Soldiers Train on M4 carbine rifle and M17 pistol at Camp Ripley, by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnership
    National Guard
    NOREX
    Norwegian Exchange
    NOREX49

