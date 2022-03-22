Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders support people supporting mission

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    In recognition of Women's History Month, three female Airmen serving as first sergeants gathered on AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast to discuss their Air Force careers.

    Senior Master Sgt. Elise Redziniak, AFLCMC First Sergeant, Master Sgt. Celeste Suazo, HQ AFMC First Sergeant and Master Sgt. Kesha Harper, 88th Mission Support Group First Sergeant, are all leaders serving at the pinnacle of their craft. As First Sergeants, they are focal points for all readiness, health, morale, welfare, and quality of life issues within their organizations. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 05:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 836222
    VIRIN: 220321-F-FC975-2002
    Filename: DOD_108880930
    Length: 00:35:18
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Diversity
    USAF
    Enlisted Leaders
    AFMC
    Innovation
    AFLCMC

