Leaders support people supporting mission

In recognition of Women's History Month, three female Airmen serving as first sergeants gathered on AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast to discuss their Air Force careers.
Senior Master Sgt. Elise Redziniak, AFLCMC First Sergeant, Master Sgt. Celeste Suazo, HQ AFMC First Sergeant and Master Sgt. Kesha Harper, 88th Mission Support Group First Sergeant, are all leaders serving at the pinnacle of their craft. As First Sergeants, they are focal points for all readiness, health, morale, welfare, and quality of life issues within their organizations. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)
