Leaders support people supporting mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/836222" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In recognition of Women's History Month, three female Airmen serving as first sergeants gathered on AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast to discuss their Air Force careers.



Senior Master Sgt. Elise Redziniak, AFLCMC First Sergeant, Master Sgt. Celeste Suazo, HQ AFMC First Sergeant and Master Sgt. Kesha Harper, 88th Mission Support Group First Sergeant, are all leaders serving at the pinnacle of their craft. As First Sergeants, they are focal points for all readiness, health, morale, welfare, and quality of life issues within their organizations. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)