Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arrival to Incheon International Airport

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCHEON, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.01.2021

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    This video describes the current arrival process at Incheon International Airport in South Korea. The video was updated March 28, 2022. Procedures could change without notice so please visit the Eighth Army website or Facebook page for the latest information. (Produced by the 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 03:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 836220
    VIRIN: 220328-A-ZZ999-0001
    Filename: DOD_108880902
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: INCHEON, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arrival to Incheon International Airport, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT