Arrival to Incheon International Airport

This video describes the current arrival process at Incheon International Airport in South Korea. The video was updated March 28, 2022. Procedures could change without notice so please visit the Eighth Army website or Facebook page for the latest information. (Produced by the 20th Public Affairs Detachment)