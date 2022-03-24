Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Launches SM-2

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220324-N-KW492-1480 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 24, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) launches a Standard Missile (SM) 2 during a live-fire exercise. Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 00:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Missile
    USS Milius (DDG 69)
    USS Milius
    SM 2

