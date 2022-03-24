220324-N-KW492-1480 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 24, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) launches a Standard Missile (SM) 2 during a live-fire exercise. Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 00:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836203
|VIRIN:
|220324-N-KW492-1080
|Filename:
|DOD_108880638
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Launches SM-2, by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
