The City of Gold - Dubai - Destination (Ep. 1)

This episode of the Destination series highlights Dubai, one of the places service members deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, can visit. The video shows some of the activities and sights that people can see in Dubai. The purpose for this series is to let people know about the various locations that they can see, both on deployment and while in garrison.