    The City of Gold - Dubai - Destination (Ep. 1)

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    This episode of the Destination series highlights Dubai, one of the places service members deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, can visit. The video shows some of the activities and sights that people can see in Dubai. The purpose for this series is to let people know about the various locations that they can see, both on deployment and while in garrison.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 15:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 836200
    VIRIN: 220223-A-MF443-336
    Filename: DOD_108880586
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: DUBAI, AE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, The City of Gold - Dubai - Destination (Ep. 1), by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travel
    United Arab Emirates
    Dubai
    Deployment
    69th Air Defense Artillery

