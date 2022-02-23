This episode of the Destination series highlights Dubai, one of the places service members deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, can visit. The video shows some of the activities and sights that people can see in Dubai. The purpose for this series is to let people know about the various locations that they can see, both on deployment and while in garrison.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2022 15:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|836200
|VIRIN:
|220223-A-MF443-336
|Filename:
|DOD_108880586
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|DUBAI, AE
This work, The City of Gold - Dubai - Destination (Ep. 1), by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS
