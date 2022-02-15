Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Brian Mullery Interview, AAOG OIC

    HAMMERNESODDEN, NORWAY

    02.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Col. Brian Mullery speaks about how the Arrival and Assembly Operations Group has been supporting II Marine Expeditionary Force for it's upcoming Exercise Cold Response 2022 (Ex CR22) in front of the USNS Sisler (T-AKR 311) prior to Ex CR22, Hammernesodden, Norway, Feb. 15, 2022. Mullery is the officer-in-charge of the AAOG, II MEF, which supported behind the scenes support providing logistical support for the success of the exercise. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 03:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836199
    VIRIN: 220215-M-UG171-1001
    Filename: DOD_108880534
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: HAMMERNESODDEN, NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Brian Mullery Interview, AAOG OIC, by SSgt Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Norway
    ReadyForces
    CR22
    ColdResponse22

