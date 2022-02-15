Col. Brian Mullery Interview, AAOG OIC

U.S. Marine Col. Brian Mullery speaks about how the Arrival and Assembly Operations Group has been supporting II Marine Expeditionary Force for it's upcoming Exercise Cold Response 2022 (Ex CR22) in front of the USNS Sisler (T-AKR 311) prior to Ex CR22, Hammernesodden, Norway, Feb. 15, 2022. Mullery is the officer-in-charge of the AAOG, II MEF, which supported behind the scenes support providing logistical support for the success of the exercise. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 03:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836199
|VIRIN:
|220215-M-UG171-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108880534
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|HAMMERNESODDEN, NO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
