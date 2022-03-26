Vienna Document Observers Interview Cold Response 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ragnhild Hustad is interviewed about the Vienna Document 2011 observation of exercise Cold Response 2022, Narvik, Norway, March 26, 2022. Hustad is the Head of Verification of Norway, and Norway's representative for the Vienna Document observers under the umbrella of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Ransom)