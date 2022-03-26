Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vienna Document Observers Interview Cold Response 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NARVIK, 18, NORWAY

    03.26.2022

    Video by Cpl. Alexander Ransom 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Ragnhild Hustad is interviewed about the Vienna Document 2011 observation of exercise Cold Response 2022, Narvik, Norway, March 26, 2022. Hustad is the Head of Verification of Norway, and Norway's representative for the Vienna Document observers under the umbrella of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Ransom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 04:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 836196
    VIRIN: 220326-M-MQ284-1001
    Filename: DOD_108880419
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: NARVIK, 18, NO 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vienna Document Observers Interview Cold Response 2022, by Cpl Alexander Ransom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Cold Response
    Vienna Document
    OSCE
    CR22
    ColdResponse22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT