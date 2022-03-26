Ragnhild Hustad is interviewed about the Vienna Document 2011 observation of exercise Cold Response 2022, Narvik, Norway, March 26, 2022. Hustad is the Head of Verification of Norway, and Norway's representative for the Vienna Document observers under the umbrella of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Ransom)
|03.26.2022
|03.28.2022 04:07
|Interviews
|836196
|220326-M-MQ284-1001
|DOD_108880419
|00:03:57
|NARVIK, 18, NO
|1
|1
This work, Vienna Document Observers Interview Cold Response 2022, by Cpl Alexander Ransom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
