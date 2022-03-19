Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Spar underway in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence

    GULF OF SAINT LAWRENCE

    03.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar (WLB-403) underway through ice and restricted visibility in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, March 19, 2022 on their homebound transit. Spar and her crew are traveling to Duluth, Minnesota after a year-long maintenance period in Baltimore. CGC Spar is a 225’ Juniper Class Buoy Tender and the newest addition to the Coast Guard Ninth District fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 13:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836195
    VIRIN: 220319-G-BQ174-1001
    Filename: DOD_108880416
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GULF OF SAINT LAWRENCE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Spar underway in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Underway #CoastGuard #USCG #SaintLawrence #GoingHome #Duluth #GreatLakes

