U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, March 27, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2022 13:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836192
|VIRIN:
|260322-S-ZZ999-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108880360
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|JERUSALEM, IL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, March 27, 2022., by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT