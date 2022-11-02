II MEF Marines conduct Rail Operations for Exercise Cold Response 2022

U.S. Marines prepare to stage vehicles to load onto flat rail cars prior to Exercise Cold Response 2022, near Stjørdal, Norway, Feb. 11, 2022. The Marines are assigned to Landing Force Support Party, Arrival and Assembly Operations Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2022 06:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836186
|VIRIN:
|220211-M-UG171-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108880274
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|HELL, 14, NO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
